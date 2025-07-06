Real Madrid reach deal for Ajax prospect Ouzane

Real Madrid have clinched an agreement for Ajax prospect Abdellah Ouzane.

Mundo Deportivo says a deal is in place, with an announcement soon due.

Indeed, Real Madrid are expected confirm Ouzane's signing some time this week.

Ouzane, an U17 Morocco international, is regarded as the gem of Ajax's youth system, but there is now a resignation that he is leaving this week.

New Ajax senior coach Johnny Heitinga made an attempt to convince Ouzane to stay, but the youngster was committed to leave Amsterdam for Madrid, where he will sign a first pro deal as a Real Madrid player.