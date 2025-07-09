PSV to sign AZ winger Ruben van Bommel for €16 million

Tribal Football
Finley Crebolder
Ruben van Bommel at the U21 Euros
Ruben van Bommel at the U21 Euros
Dutch winger Ruben van Bommel is heading to PSV, with the Dutch champions agreeing to sign him from AZ for just over €16 million.

PSV have been linked to the son of former player and manager Mark since Noa Lang's move to Napoli was all but confirmed, with the Eindhoven side seeing Van Bommel as the ideal replacement for the left-winger.

It was initially reported that they'd have to pay AZ around €20 million to secure his services, but De Telegraaf have now stated that he'll join for €16 million plus a 10% sell-on fee.

Van Bommel's 24/25 radar
Van Bommel's 24/25 radar

Van Bommel got six goals and five assists in all competitions last season, and has also been of interest to Serie A sides Lazio and Bologna this summer.

He may not be the last AZ player to join PSV this season, with the champions also highly interested in attacking midfielder Sven Mijnans.

