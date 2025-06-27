Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash

Brentford on brink of closing deal for Feyenoord attacker Milambo

Paul Vegas
Brentford on brink of closing deal for Feyenoord attacker Milambo
Brentford on brink of closing deal for Feyenoord attacker MilamboTribalfootball
Brentford are closing on a deal for Feyenoord attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo.

The Mirror says an agreement is close, with the Bees willing to pay a fee rising to €30m including bonuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milambo, 21, will arrive just as the Bees are selling captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Negotiations between Brentford and Feyenoord have been ongoing for two months and manager Thomas Frank's departure for Tottenham hasn't altered plans.

Milambo was part of Holland's U21 Euros campaign and after defeat to England in the semifinals this week, he is now due at the Gtech stadium for a medical and to settle personal terms.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMilambo AntoniBrentfordFeyenoordEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd eager to find Malacia buyer
DONE DEAL: Exeter sign Brentford midfielder Brierley
Quilindschy Hartman seals move to Burnley from Feyenoord