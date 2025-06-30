Ajax and Braga show interest in Liverpool's Tyler Morton

Ajax and Braga are reportedly among the clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder and Euro U21 champion Tyler Morton.

After a frustrating season at Liverpool, where the 23-year-old Morton played just two games across all competitions, the midfielder appeared in four games and gave the winning assist in the final during England's triumphant Euro U21 campaign in Slovakia.

According to Paul Joyce from The Times, Portuguese side SC Braga have "stepped up" their interest in Morton, who is a primary target for former Pep Guardiola assistant and newly appointed manager Carlos Vicens.

Morton is seeking more playing time, and Braga could offer the youth international European football, providing they progress through the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Ajax, West Ham, and Club Brugge are reportedly also interested in Morton. The most significant interest from those clubs comes from Ajax, where former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga could seek a reunion with his former pupil.

Morton, who signed a long-term contract at the Premier League champions in January 2021, could replace Jordan Henderson at Ajax. The former Liverpool captain, who can reportedly leave the Amsterdam club on a free transfer, is linked with moves back to England.