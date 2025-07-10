Jordan Henderson confirms Ajax exit as he prepares for Premier League return

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has confirmed his exit from Sunderland as he prepares to return to the Premier League.

Henderson is now a free agent after opting against extending his contract with Ajax for another 12 months. Confirming Henderson's departure, an Ajax statement read:

Advertisement Advertisement

“The Englishman’s contract with Ajax ran until June 30, 2026, but now ends immediately.”

The England international also released short statement thanking the club and fans for their support during his time at the Dutch side.

“To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so.

“My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I’m sure that time will come soon.

“My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that.

“Due to the tragic events of last week and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.

“However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my team-mates and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.”

He leaves Ajax after missing out on the Eredivisie title as PSV Eindhoven were shockingly crowned champions on the final day of last season. Henderson played 57 times for the Dutch giants after joining from Al-Ettifaq in January 2024 and will now be looking for a new club ahead of the new season.

Having recently returned to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel, Henderson has proven that he can still perform at the highest level which has led to suggestions of a Premier League return to his former club Sunderland.

However, the Black Cats have already strengthened their midfield this summer with the arrivals of highly-rated duo Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. Reports have linked Henderson to the side in what would be a fairytale move that does not seem plausible at the moment.

The Northern Echo report that Henderson is not currently of interest to Sunderland but as the season draws closer the side may look for another experienced midfielder to lead the side. Henderson, who has won honours such as the Premier League title, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cup during his 12 year stay with Liverpool could be the perfect fit at his old side who will be fighting against relegation and a drop back down to the Championship.