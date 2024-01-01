Tribal Football

Chiesa Federico breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Chiesa Federico
Juventus attempt to setup winger swap with Man Utd
Three perfect replacements for Luis Diaz in this summer window
In the box with Bernardeschi: Spain are Euro standouts & Italy have tough test ahead
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Juventus put Chiesa on table in Man Utd talks for Greenwood
Real Sociedad midfielder Oyarzabal interesting Juventus
Tacchinardi urges Juventus to rethink Chiesa sale plans
Liverpool following Chiesa Juventus situation
Juventus attacker Chiesa: Italy must improve
Juventus and Napoli enter swap talks
Juventus to offer two attackers in Man Utd talks for Greenwood
Liverpool, Chelsea alerted as Chiesa Juventus future questioned
Race for the Scudetto: Ranieri celebrates with Cagliari - then leaves; Juventus spirit hauls back Bologna; Frosinone almost safe
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Why INEOS want Ten Hag out at Man Utd; De Zerbi exiting Brighton; Juventus make Chiesa call
