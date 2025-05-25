AC Milan approach Liverpool about Chiesa Serie A return

AC Milan have made an approach to Liverpool for Fede Chiesa.

DAZN says Milan have offered to take the Italy international attacker on-loan for season 2025/26.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chiesa struggled for form and fitness in his first season in England, having joined Liverpool from Juventus on deadline day at the end of August last year.

A return to Italy could suit all parties, with Milan offering Chiesa guaranteed first team football with no European competition to navigate next season.

The prospect of Florian Wirtz arriving from Bayer Leverkusen will make first team opportunities even more limited for Chiesa should he remain with Liverpool.