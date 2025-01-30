Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Chiesa's full 90

Liverpool Arne Slot was pleased with Federico Chiesa's performance last night.

He noted it was a significant step forward for him to complete 90 minutes against PSV in the Champions League.

Despite taking a knock during the penalty, Chiesa managed to keep competing and was still sprinting by the end of the 3-2 group stage loss.

On Chiesa, the Dutchman stated: “Yeah. And he got a knock with the penalty so that took him a few minutes before he got going again. But I think it’s been seven, eight or nine months ago – maybe even longer, I don’t know exactly – since he played 90. It’s the same for Jayden Danns, it was the same for James McConnell.

“So, we had quite a lot of players that were not used to playing so many minutes in the last six or seven months. So it’s especially for them also important that they make these 90 minutes and were able to keep competing during 90 minutes.

“OK, Jayden couldn’t manage to play the whole game, but Federico in the end was still sprinting, trying to do his work. So, positive."