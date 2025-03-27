Lazio prepare offer for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Lazio are eyeing Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa for the summer market.

Chiesa moved to Liverpool in August from Juventus, but has struggled for form and fitness since his arrival.

A return to Serie A has been mooted for the Italy international, with Lazio already expressing interest.

Lalaziosiamonoi.it says Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Chiesa and would seek to recoup the €15m they paid for the attacker at the beginning of the season.

Lazio would seek to setup a loan arrangement with an option to buy - with Liverpool's asking price within their budget.

However, Lazio would need assistance from Liverpool to cover part of Chiesa's €7m salary to make the deal work.