Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was based on Klopp's shock departure
LaLiga leaders Barcelona seek revenge on Osasuna
Man Utd set to welcome back four stars from injury ahead of Forest clash
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast

Lazio prepare offer for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Carlos Volcano
Lazio prepare offer for Liverpool attacker Chiesa
Lazio prepare offer for Liverpool attacker ChiesaAction Plus
Lazio are eyeing Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa for the summer market.

Chiesa moved to Liverpool in August from Juventus, but has struggled for form and fitness since his arrival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A return to Serie A has been mooted for the Italy international, with Lazio already expressing interest.

Lalaziosiamonoi.it says Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Chiesa and would seek to recoup the €15m they paid for the attacker at the beginning of the season.

Lazio would seek to setup a loan arrangement with an option to buy - with Liverpool's asking price within their budget.

However, Lazio would need assistance from Liverpool to cover part of Chiesa's €7m salary to make the deal work.

Mentions
Serie AChiesa FedericoLiverpoolLazioJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City, Liverpool encouraged as Juventus name Cambiaso price
Father makes clear Chiesa Liverpool plans: I can guarantee...
Inter Milan, Spurs tracking Lazio winger Isaksen