Di Matteo urges Liverpool to persist with Chiesa

Former Chelsea boss Roberto di Matteo is urging Liverpool to persist with Fede Chiesa.

The Italy attacker, signed in August from Juventus, has been linked with a Serie A return this month as he's battled for minutes so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Di Matteo told Goal: "I definitely think he can be a success. He is one of the best Italian players. His only downfall has been injuries.

“He has always had a few injuries in his career. If he can get fully fit and stay continuously fit and play games, he is a great player.

"I can see why Liverpool would sign him. It’s a great move, going to Liverpool – a fantastic iconic club, challenges for the Premier League, for the Champions League.

“But Arne Slot said that he has good competition from the guys ahead of him – Mo Salah, Luis Diaz etc – so it’s not easy to get into the Liverpool team.

“I think he will be an asset for them in the second half of the season. He’s looking better now, he’s played a few games, and he’s a great player if he can stay fit."