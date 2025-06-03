Liverpool attacker Chiesa open to reunion with Allegri's AC Milan

Tribal Football
Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa has opened the door to joining AC Milan this summer.

Chiesa has admitted his admiration for new Milan coach Max Allegri, who he worked with at Juventus.

Now with the Italy squad, Chiesa said: “That’s something to think about during the summer.

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool program to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.”

 

I've great respect for Max

On his relationship with Allegri, Chiesa also said: “A lot has been said, but I have great respect for Max. He gave me a lot. He’s a winner and he’s a great choice for Milan.

“He made me realise I could play as a support striker, broadening my horizons. Sousa gave me my Serie A debut, Mancini took me to the peak at the Euros, but Allegri helped me grow a lot in terms of personal and football development.”

Chiesa added: “He called me in September to wish me good luck at Liverpool, it was really nice of him.”

