Slot on Liverpool attacker Chiesa: Now ready for more minutes in Premier League

Slot on Liverpool star Chiesa: He is ready for more minutes in the Premier League

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes Federico Chiesa is ready for more Premier League minutes.

Slot acknowledged the competition Chiesa faces from players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah, and Diogo Jota.

He praised Chiesa's hard work and the performance staff for getting him to this point, where he is now in contention for regular minutes.

Slot told reporters: “Yeah, of course he is ready for more minutes in the Premier League, because if he can play 90 at Champions League level then you are able to play an amount of minutes in the Premier League. His main problem, if you want to call it a problem, is that he is in competition with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

“I think you’ll agree with me that they are doing quite well also. But it’s very good for us that it was six or seven months ago, he said, against Switzerland (for Italy) when they lost in the Euros was the last time he played 90 minutes.

“So it’s very good from him, but definitely also from our performance staff that we’ve during training sessions got him to the point that he’s able to play 90 minutes, without a lot of friendlies or whatever. A big compliment for him how hard he has worked and for the performance and medical staff as well.”