Liverpool attacker Chiesa: Motta told me 'I don't need you; find another team'

Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa has criticised former club Juventus over the departure of former captain Danilo.

Chiesa, who left Juve in August last year for England, says Nicolo Fagioli's exit was also a surprise.

He recalled to Il Corriere dello Sport: "We all knew that (Wojciech) Szczesny and (Adrien) Rabiot were out of the project. The exclusions of Fagioli and Danilo instead surprised me.

"Dani in the locker room was the point of reference, it is Juventus inside, his cut a choice that I have not understood, nor shared ... (Thiago) Motta with me it was clear: I don't need you, look for a team. I told him that I was ready to fight, to test myself because I wanted to stay and prove that I am still useful to Juventus. But there was nothing to do."

Liverpool benefits

On Liverpool, Chiesa continued: "Slot also made me play as a nine. This experience was important, formative, you have to believe me. Having studied at the English school I didn't encounter problems with the language, I really enjoyed measuring myself with a different culture, different ideas, including football.

"An example? In Premier the day off is institutionalised, it is the day of the week intended for the recovery of energies and the family. In Italy this is not the case. Ritiro is an occasional practice.

"With Slot, even if he is Dutch, never when playing at home and only if you are away. The attention towards the families of the players is very high. There is constant work behind the scenes to allow the athlete to feel good both on the pitch and outside "