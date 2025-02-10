Nicol says Chiesa was Liverpool's "biggest disappointment" in FA Cup loss to Plymouth

Pundit Steve Nicol criticized Federico Chiesa’s performance in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Arne Slot’s decision to rotate heavily backfired, with senior players failing to impress ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Chiesa, in particular, drew harsh scrutiny from Nicol after the disappointing display at Home Park.

"You know the biggest disappointment today? Chiesa," Nicol said on ESPN FC.

"I know when they signed him it was a bit of a gamble because he’d been out injured for so long. But the pedigree the guy’s got, you would expect at least something from him today.

"Maybe not scoring goals and all of that, but showing yourself on the field and helping the younger guys, showing your experience.

"The guy’s got a European winner’s medal. But he’s been an absolute bust today. If you’re Slot you’ll be lying in bed thinking, 'I hope I don’t need him'."