Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Nicol says Chiesa was Liverpool's "biggest disappointment" in FA Cup loss to Plymouth

Ansser Sadiq
Nicol says Chiesa was Liverpool's "biggest disappointment" in FA Cup loss to Plymouth
Nicol says Chiesa was Liverpool's "biggest disappointment" in FA Cup loss to PlymouthAction Plus
Pundit Steve Nicol criticized Federico Chiesa’s performance in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.  

Arne Slot’s decision to rotate heavily backfired, with senior players failing to impress ahead of the Merseyside derby.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chiesa, in particular, drew harsh scrutiny from Nicol after the disappointing display at Home Park.

"You know the biggest disappointment today? Chiesa," Nicol said on ESPN FC. 

"I know when they signed him it was a bit of a gamble because he’d been out injured for so long. But the pedigree the guy’s got, you would expect at least something from him today.

"Maybe not scoring goals and all of that, but showing yourself on the field and helping the younger guys, showing your experience.

"The guy’s got a European winner’s medal. But he’s been an absolute bust today. If you’re Slot you’ll be lying in bed thinking, 'I hope I don’t need him'."

Mentions
FA CupChiesa FedericoSlot ArneLiverpoolPlymouthPremier League
Related Articles
Morning after: Muslic reflects on dumping Liverpool out of FA Cup
Plymouth boss Muslic revels in Liverpool FA Cup shock: But this isn't our goal
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth