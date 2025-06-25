Liverpool and Chelsea to launch bids for relegated Lyon winger Malick Fofana

Chelsea and Liverpool are to enter the race for Lyon winger Malick Fofana after the club's relegation.

Lyon has been relegated from Ligue 1 due to its failure to rectify its financial situation, as per the judgment of the financial watchdog, the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion. The seven-time Ligue 1 champions, co-owned by Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor will now have to sell many of their top players to stay afloat, which means there are bargains to be had.

One such bargain is Fofana who finished his first full season in France with five goals and four assists after signing from Gent last summer. Fofana might be among those contemplating their future at the Ligue 1 side as his qualities are much higher than Ligue 2. Newcastle United, Everton, Chelsea, Brighton, Spurs and Liverpool are all thought to be interested in the youngster as he makes us his mind over the coming months.

The Belgian international is said to be at the top of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s wish lists however due to his ability and cut price. This comes as Chelsea are targeting a new winger following Jadon Sancho’s departure and Mykhailo Mudryk’s suspension whilst the Premier League champions are hoping to replace Federico Chiesa, who is set to leave Anfield this summer.

Even at the reported £45million fee, clubs could be getting themselves one of the best young wingers in world football and the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will not turn their noses up at such an opportunity. Once Chiesa and Sancho are sold, Fofana is sure to be the priority for both sides.