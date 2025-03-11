Liverpool preparing senior player clearout

Tribal Football
Liverpool management are prepared to offload a raft of senior players this summer.

The Premier League leaders are in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and remains in the Champions League - where they host Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Liverpool won the first leg of the round of 16 against PSG 1-0 away. As such, Arne Slot has the chance to win three titles in his debut season.

Sky Deutschland says Liverpool, despite their success, are planning to make changes this summer.

The English giants want to make several signings for next season - and will therefore sacrifice some players.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are some of the players who could be shipped away.

