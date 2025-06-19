Italy's Gattuso pleads with Chiesa to find game time: The pitch speaks, the doors are open

Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso has told Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa to find more minutes on the pitch to prove himself.

Chiesa has been told he needs to be playing regularly if he is to realise his World Cup dream by Gattuso, suggesting that he needs to make a summer switch if he ever wants to represent his country again. The Italian international only started four games in his first season at Liverpool, with a further 10 appearances as a substitute, and has not made the Italy squad since last summer’s Euros in what has been a frustrating few years for the winger.

The 27-year-old is in his prime and despite numerous injuries, he has impressed for the Reds when given an opportunity under manager Arne Slot. Places in the Premier League winning side were hard to come by, however and speaking at his unveiling as the new Azzurri boss, former AC Milan midfielder Gattuso has revealed he spoke to Chiesa about how he must be consistently on the pitch.

“In these days, I called 35 players (who did not make the squad), I spoke to everyone,” he said. “Even Chiesa, whom I told to play consistently.

“There are players who have been out but who can lend a hand. The pitch speaks: if you do things well, the doors of the national team are open.

“When you feel alone on the pitch, it becomes hard. We have to be able to change this, to help each other and say the things that some don’t want to hear.”

Speaking to Italian publication in La Gazetta dello Sport Chiesa, who is currently linked with Italian champions Napoli, opened up on his dream of playing in the World Cup which may not happen unless he leaves Merseyside.

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.

“While out of the squad (at Juventus), I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies. I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back.

"I hope (next season) it's my season, my dream is to participate in the World Cup. I played and won a European Championship, the World Cup would be the best."