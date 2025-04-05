AC Milan targeting five Italians to strengthen squad for next season

AC Milan want to increase the Italian contingent of their squad next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan's recruitment team are already drawing up plans ahead of the summer transfer window, with the focus on Italian talent.

Lorenzo Lucca (24) of Udinese, Ricardo Orsolini (28) from FC Bologna, Federico Chiesa (27) at Liverpool and Destiny Udogie (22) from Tottenham Hotspur are under close observation.

Also Pietro Comuzzo (20) from Florence is another being watched by the Rossoneri.

Sergio Conceicao will be shown the door at the end of the season and replaced by an Italian appointment, with Napoli coach Antonio Conte the priority target.