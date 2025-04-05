Tribal Football
Most Read
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger learn ban fate
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit

AC Milan targeting five Italians to strengthen squad for next season

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan targeting five Italians to strengthen squad for next season
AC Milan targeting five Italians to strengthen squad for next seasonAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan want to increase the Italian contingent of their squad next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan's recruitment team are already drawing up plans ahead of the summer transfer window, with the focus on Italian talent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lorenzo Lucca (24) of Udinese, Ricardo Orsolini (28) from FC Bologna, Federico Chiesa (27) at Liverpool and Destiny Udogie (22) from Tottenham Hotspur are under close observation.

Also Pietro Comuzzo (20) from Florence is another being watched by the Rossoneri.

Sergio Conceicao will be shown the door at the end of the season and replaced by an Italian appointment, with Napoli coach Antonio Conte the priority target.

Mentions
Serie AOrsolini RiccardoLucca LorenzoChiesa FedericoComuzzo PietroUdogie DestinyConceicao SergioConte AntonioAC MilanUdineseTottenhamBolognaLiverpoolNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham fighting to keep Dejan Kulusevski amid Serie A interest
Man Utd scouting Udinese striker Lucca
Ranieri in contact with Chiesa camp about Roma move