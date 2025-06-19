Chiesa set to leave Liverpool this summer in an attempt to find more game time

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa will leave the club this summer as he tries to find more minutes on the pitch elsewhere.

This week reports suggested that striker Darwin Nunez and Chiesa have both given the green light to a move to Italian champions Napoli as they are forced to leave Merseyside where minutes on the pitch will not be guaranteed. The Italian international became the only fresh face in the Liverpool squad under new head coach Arne Slot before the transfer window closed last summer but now it seems his time with the side is up.

Advertisement Advertisement

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the winger will leave over the next few months as he plans out the next steps of his career.

“Federico Chiesa plans to leave Liverpool and play more this season, as reported two weeks ago.

“Italy head coach Gattuso confirms: “Chiesa must play more, it’s important. Our doors are always open but we want Fede to play on regular basis”.

The 27 year old was forced out of his previous club Juventus and found refuge at Liverpool who helped him boost his accolades with a Premier League trophy. Now he is likely to return to his homeland and the Serie A where he has spent the majority of his career and if reports are correct he will adorn a Napoli shirt alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Scott McTominay.