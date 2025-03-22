Liverpool make Federico Chiesa transfer decision

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa looks set to leave the club and return to Italy after failing to make an impression during his one season in the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arne Slot’s side are seeking to cut their losses on the 27-year-old with their summer gamble not yielding the desired return.

The Italy international joined for a relatively cheap fee of £12.5 million from Juventus, but he hasn’t fared particularly well for Liverpool.

Chiesa has struggled with several injury and fitness issues throughout the season, playing just 25 minutes in the Premier League.

It’s reported Antonio Conte’s Napoli side have an active interest in the winger as they seek to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left for PSG in January.