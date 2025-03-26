Clattenburg says Liverpool's EFL Cup final loss was down to brutal VAR decision

Tribal Football
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Amad drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

Zack Oaten
Clattenburg says Liverpool's EFL Cup final loss was partly down to brutal VAR decision
Former referee Mark Clattenburg has opened up on the VAR decision that he says cost Liverpool the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies to an iconic win at Wembley Stadium before the international break in a final that wasn’t without controversy. Federico Chiesa’s goal to make it 2-1 late into the game was originally flagged for offside and it took a lengthy VAR check for the initial decision to be overturned. 

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Clattenburg who is a Newcastle fan, ridiculed the decision which he says took momentum out of the game, which may have helped manager Arne Slot bring the scoreline level. 

"I’ll always say it (VAR) is killing the emotion of the game. 

"That Liverpool player (Federico Chiesa) should be allowed to celebrate his goal, even though he doesn’t really want to celebrate because he wants to get the ball back to the halfway line. 

"That critical moment suited Newcastle, in a way. Liverpool were just inserting a bit of pressure, and the pressure has just been released by that VAR decision. It allowed Newcastle to regroup. It was probably benefitting Newcastle, not Liverpool." 

It is hard to say if Liverpool could have used that momentum to score another in the dying moments of the game but the fact is that VAR slowed down play which meant Newcastle could focus and regroup. The speed of VAR has been questioned for some time and with decisions such as this constantly causing controversy, many fans will be hoping automated offsides will help. 

