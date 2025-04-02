Ranieri in contact with Chiesa camp about Roma move

Ranieri in contact with Chiesa camp about Roma

AS Roma have made an initial move for Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa could leave Liverpool after just one season, with reports suggesting Roma are showing a concrete interest.

The day before yesterday, reports emerged that Napoli were leading the chase for Chiesa, 27, who has also been linked with Lazio.

Chiesa himself, has expressed a desire to stay at Anfield and fight for his place, but there has long been talk of a sale or loan.

Now La Repubblica reports that Roma are chasing Chiesa, who they were looking for last summer.

Giallorossi coach Claudio Ranieri is in the process of putting together a team for next season, even though he will not remain in his role, but rather in the form of football director.

Ranieri has reportedly already contacted Chiesa and his entourage to discuss a transfer, probably a loan.

The winger was close to Roma last summer, but Juventus' high asking price is said to have put a dampener on the transfer.

Roma then chose to bring in Matías Soulé from Juve, while Chiesa moved to the Premier League and Liverpool.