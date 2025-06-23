Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Liverpool eye Malick Fofana as Federico Chiesa replacement
Liverpool eye Malick Fofana as Federico Chiesa replacement
Liverpool are reportedly prioritizing a move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana with Federico Chiesa likely to return to Italy in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa, 27, is increasingly likely to leave Liverpool after just one season with several clubs across Italy interested in bringing him home.

Napoli, Roma, Inter, AC Milan and Atalanta have all been linked with a move for the winger with Liverpool happy to let him leave for a fee of around £15 million.

Per Sky Sports, Arne Slot’s side will make a move for Fofana, 20, should Chiesa end up leaving the club this summer.

Chelsea have also registered an interest in the winger who is valued at around €50m (£43m/$58m) by French giants Lyon.

The report adds that Lyon will be hoping interest from the two clubs will lead to a bidding war for the Belgian and earn a fee closer to £60 million.

