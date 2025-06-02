Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Atletico Madrid eyeing bargain Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid eyeing bargain Liverpool attacker Chiesa
Atletico Madrid eyeing bargain Liverpool attacker ChiesaLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are eyeing Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa.

Chiesa struggled for form and fitness during his first season in England, having joined Liverpool on deadline day in August last season from Juventus.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italy international's future at Anfield is clouded and Atletico spy a chance for a bargain deal.

AS says Atletico are seeking to strengthen their attacking options and while an agreement for Villarreal winger Alex Baena is close, they're also considering Chiesa.

The 27-year-old sits on a contract with Liverpool that extends through the summer of 2028.

Mentions
LaLigaChiesa FedericoBaena AlexAtl. MadridLiverpoolJuventusVillarrealPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea rival Man City for Rodrygo; Al-Hilal in for Theo; Matos plans for top job
Villarreal president Roig admits Baena likely to leave
AC Milan approach Liverpool about Chiesa Serie A return