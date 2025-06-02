Atletico Madrid eyeing bargain Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa.

Chiesa struggled for form and fitness during his first season in England, having joined Liverpool on deadline day in August last season from Juventus.

The Italy international's future at Anfield is clouded and Atletico spy a chance for a bargain deal.

AS says Atletico are seeking to strengthen their attacking options and while an agreement for Villarreal winger Alex Baena is close, they're also considering Chiesa.

The 27-year-old sits on a contract with Liverpool that extends through the summer of 2028.