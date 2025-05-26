Liverpool chairman Werner on the club's summer transfer business: It's already busy...

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has revealed that summer transfer business is already underway and that the club will back manager Arne Slot with new signings.

The Reds lifted their 20th league title on Sunday in what has been an unprecedented season for Slot who took over from former manager Jurgen Klopp in style. Despite Slot only adding one player to the squad in Federico Chiesa, he made the Premier League look easy and partied in the final weeks of the campaign as his side secured the title with several games to spare.

Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong have been heavily linked with a move to the club in recent weeks whilst defender Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his departure and Caoimhin Kelleher, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott have been linked with moves elsewhere.

Speaking after the game on Sunday in whichh Liverpool drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace, Werner confirmed that fans deserve reinforcements and the squad should be improved to help push for success again next season as Slot attempts to build an even stronger side.

"It's already busy," the Anfield chief said. "We go again. It never gets old, winning. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season."

The 75 year old also opened up on Slot who he described as “extraordinary” after defying expectations this season and proving many doubters wrong.

"It's extraordinary," Werner said, via the ECHO. "We obviously had high hopes for this season but he has been an extraordinary coach. I think there have been three coaches who have won the Premier League in their first season and Arne is one of them. He is just an extraordinary leader.

"Great compliment to Arne, he's authentic, he's not trying to be anyone else. The team was an extraordinarily good team but he brought the best out of them.

"It's true (I was tearing up). You hear the song You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield and it's hard to describe. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season."