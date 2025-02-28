Slot says Chiesa and Elliott would have got their chance in the FA Cup this weekend

Head coach Arne Slot has expressed his disappointment at not being able to give Federico Chiesa another chance for Liverpool this weekend.

The Italian forward has been sidelined since Liverpool’s FA Cup exit to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Chiesa had impressed against PSV Eindhoven in January but has made just one appearance in the past month.

“I'm still a bit disappointed that we don't play on the weekend,” he admitted after beating Newcastle.

“Because, of course, Mo (Salah) wouldn't have played, of course Virgil (van Dijk) wouldn't have played.

“But it would have been an ideal moment for the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Federico Chiesa and all the others to get some playing time as well to keep them ready for the end phase of the season.

“So, unfortunately we're out but that also means that the players have two days off now and then from Saturday onwards we fully focus on Paris Saint-Germain.”