Father makes clear Chiesa Liverpool plans: I can guarantee...

Enrico Chiesa says son Fede Chiesa has no regrets over his move to Liverpool.

An August signing from Juventus, Chiesa has struggled for form and fitness in his first season in England.

There has been talk of Chiesa leaving Anfield this summer for a return to Italy.

But his father Enrico, a former Italy and Fiorentina star, insists his son is happy with his choice and also on Merseyside.

He told Tuttosport: “I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool. We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus.

"He’s so happy at Liverpool.”