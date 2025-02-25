Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Chiesa to miss out on Italy squad as Spalletti labels him a failure
Winger Federico Chiesa is set to miss out on Italy’s squad for the March international break after Luciano Spalletti labeled his stint in England a ‘failure’.

Liverpool signed the 27-year-old from Juventus last summer for £10M, making him Arne Slot’s first signing at Anfield.

However, injuries have limited the Italian winger’s impact, leaving him with a bit-part role in his debut Premier League season.

“Unfortunately, he has failed in England,” he told Italian media. 

“He has only played 25 minutes. He must be more consistent. 

“He needs more defensive phase.”

