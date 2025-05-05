Slot finds positives from Liverpool defeat; explains holding back Chiesa

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists there's positives to draw from their defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

The champions were beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's players granting the visitors a guard of honour before kickoff.

Slot insisted afterwards: "Nothing good comes from losing a game of football, but if I have to take the positives there were definitely a few positives. Dominating ball possession at Stamford Bridge is not what many teams do over here because Chelsea are so comfortable with the ball as well.

"Being 2-0 down, don't give up, try to fight ourselves back into the game - and that's what we did. We already had two big chances which we didn't score and then Chelsea were on the counter-attack a few times very threatening.

"Then when we scored for 2-1 I was like, 'Let's see if there's something in it…' but I don't think there was a moment where we were close to scoring a goal. In the end, a correct penalty being given and Chelsea won it 3-1. Maybe the opposite from the home game where they dominated possession and we won. Now it was the opposite."

Holding back Chiesa

Slot again held back Fede Chiesa until late into the second-half and was asked about his decision regarding the Italy attacker.

He continued: "Because I decided to bring other players in first, because I already brought Darwin (Nunez) in so that wasn't a position I could bring him in.

"Then Cody Gakpo, I liked him a lot today, he played a really good game and I've changed him and took him out in the last few weeks many times already.

"Mo (Salah) is always a player that can score a goal, so that's why I first made different substitutions. In the end, I would almost say what people expect from me over here is we take an extra risk, so get a defender out, bring Federico in. That also led to us scoring the goal, but not enough time left for him to make the difference, unfortunately."

Not our normal standards

Slot also insists there will be lessons to learn from the defeat, with the Dutchman admitting there were some things he saw that he didn't like.

He concluded: "I think what we also saw today were a lot of things that we've seen throughout the whole season. Us playing through the high press of the opponent so many times and so many moments that we arrived in the final third.

"But I also saw us defending today, not that I am used to it always, so the last percentages were not of a normal standard. In the final third we come there so many times and normally we are able to create more chances.

"That could mean two things. Either Chelsea did well in both boxes, which they did, but I think it tells us also a little bit about us. In general, (it was) a good performance, but the final percentages weren't there to win this game of football. (In) the lead-up to both goals a player of ours slipped. Would it have happened as well if the game was on the line?

"Yes or no, we will never know - but the margins are small in the Premier League, especially if you play a team like Chelsea with so many quality players, then you cannot afford these kind of moments."