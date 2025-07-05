Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Garnacho reveals he intends to stay in the Premier League after Man Utd departure
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran
Five players ask to leave Man Utd including Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Sancho

DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back WashingtonAction Plus
Arsenal have completed the signing of Marcell Washington from Chelsea.

The wing-back won a contract from Arsenal after a successfully winning over staff in extended trials towards the end of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With his deal at Chelsea expiring this week, its now been confirmed Washington will sign a contract with the Gunners.

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website reports Washington, 18, has been allocated the No55 shirt.

He is a former England U16 international and set to be registered with the U21 squad at Arsenal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWashington MarcellArsenalChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea ace Noni Madueke 'open' to Arsenal switch
Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea to chase Lyon's Fofana as £51.5M price tag is revealed
DONE DEAL: Arsenal complete the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from rivals Chelsea