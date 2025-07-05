DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
Arsenal have completed the signing of Marcell Washington from Chelsea.
The wing-back won a contract from Arsenal after a successfully winning over staff in extended trials towards the end of last season.
With his deal at Chelsea expiring this week, its now been confirmed Washington will sign a contract with the Gunners.
Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website reports Washington, 18, has been allocated the No55 shirt.
He is a former England U16 international and set to be registered with the U21 squad at Arsenal.