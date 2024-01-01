Tribal Football

Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement
DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich beat Juventus to Italy U17 whiz Della Rovere
Padova starlet Leoni a target for Tottenham
Ex-AC Milan Primavera coach Abate excited taking charge of Ternana
Monza chief Galliani explains choosing ' rookie' Nesta
Buffon: Juventus, Parma, Carrara... what a year!
Race for the Scudetto: Nicola does it again with Empoli; Napoli disaster; bravo Gasp & Atalanta
Stefano Beltrame exclusive: Playing with Pirlo and CR7 at Juventus; excelling with Den Bosch; finding form in Indonesia
Como football chief Cesc on promotion: Sign Vardy?
Juventus legend Buffon reveals the clubs he turned down
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo; Cannavaro forces Bologna stutter; Abraham saves Roma
Sampdoria coach Pirlo hits out at his critics
Firefighter! Fabio Cannavaro to be named Udinese coach
Race for the Scudetto: Cheddira shocks Napoli; AC Milan show spirit against Sassuolo; Setback for Atalanta
Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc: I want to be a head coach
Agent: Gilardino fully dedicated to Genoa
Race for the Scudetto: Throwback Mancini inspires Roma and angers Lazio; Ranieri's Cagliari stun Atalanta
Marcello Trotta exclusive: The Man City mega change; Brentford pride; happy for Di Francesco at Frosinone
Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc tipped for big coaching career
Juventus hero Marchisio: Why I rejected Real Madrid
Lazio coach Sarri hits back at Moggi: I'm Juventus' last title winner - he took them down
Fiorentina coach Italiano talks up Prem move and De Zerbi: I'm learning English
Luigi Lavecchia exclusive: Time for Allegri, Juventus to split; Bologna doing great things; watch Palermo & Parma
