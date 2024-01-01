Advertisement
All
Transfers
Premier League
Euro 2024
LaLiga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Opinion
Copa América
Champions League
More
Serie B breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Serie B
Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement
DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich beat Juventus to Italy U17 whiz Della Rovere
Padova starlet Leoni a target for Tottenham
Ex-AC Milan Primavera coach Abate excited taking charge of Ternana
Monza chief Galliani explains choosing ' rookie' Nesta
Buffon: Juventus, Parma, Carrara... what a year!
Race for the Scudetto: Nicola does it again with Empoli; Napoli disaster; bravo Gasp & Atalanta
Stefano Beltrame exclusive: Playing with Pirlo and CR7 at Juventus; excelling with Den Bosch; finding form in Indonesia
Como football chief Cesc on promotion: Sign Vardy?
Juventus legend Buffon reveals the clubs he turned down
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo; Cannavaro forces Bologna stutter; Abraham saves Roma
Sampdoria coach Pirlo hits out at his critics
Firefighter! Fabio Cannavaro to be named Udinese coach
Race for the Scudetto: Cheddira shocks Napoli; AC Milan show spirit against Sassuolo; Setback for Atalanta
Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc: I want to be a head coach
Agent: Gilardino fully dedicated to Genoa
Race for the Scudetto: Throwback Mancini inspires Roma and angers Lazio; Ranieri's Cagliari stun Atalanta
Marcello Trotta exclusive: The Man City mega change; Brentford pride; happy for Di Francesco at Frosinone
Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc tipped for big coaching career
Juventus hero Marchisio: Why I rejected Real Madrid
Lazio coach Sarri hits back at Moggi: I'm Juventus' last title winner - he took them down
Fiorentina coach Italiano talks up Prem move and De Zerbi: I'm learning English
Luigi Lavecchia exclusive: Time for Allegri, Juventus to split; Bologna doing great things; watch Palermo & Parma
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie B page on Tribal Football:
Get behind-the-scenes football news about Serie B - exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, insights into key moments, videos and more. In addition to Serie B news, you can follow updates on best football players (e.g.
Erling Haaland
,
Mohamed Salah
,
Jude Bellingham
,
Kylian Mbappé
) or the latest news from top football clubs (e.g.
Liverpool
,
Manchester United
,
Manchester City
,
Arsenal
,
Chelsea
) on TribalFootball.com.