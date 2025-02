DONE DEAL: Empoli and Sampdoria swap keepers

Empoli have signed Sampdoria goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Silvestri moves to Empoli in an outright transfer.

The 33 year-old moves to Empoli on an initial short-term contract to the end of the season.

Silvestri had joined Samp last summer from Udinese.

Meanwhile, Empoli keeper Samuel Perisan has left for Sampdoria, where he will spend the rest of the season on-loan.