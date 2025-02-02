Como coach Cesc admits relegation plans after Bologna defeat

Como coach Cesc Fabregas concedes their performance wasn't good enough in defeat at Bologna on Saturday.

Bologna won 2-0 through goals from Lorenzo De Silvestri and Giovanni Fabbian, with Aleiu Fadera sent off for Como.

Afterwards, Cesc said: "In the first half I didn't like anything we did, we had a top week of training and I expected a very different match. In the second half things improved, showing that you can do well even with ten men.

"We have to play like we always play, Parma defended and conceded 2 goals against Milan. Today we did better with 10 than with 11, if you play with ideas, personality and courage things go our way. We must not throw away everything we have done so far, if I go to Serie B I will go with my idea.

"This project started 5 years ago, we are in Serie A fighting for survival and next year we want to move forward. We must continue to grow, knowing that there will be ups and downs, if someone wants to go somewhere else this will be the first step. The boys have given me a lot, that's why they lose their first half today."