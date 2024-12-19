Ex-Roma chief Souloukou step away joining Forest; Monza chief also in talks

Former AS Roma chief exec Lina Souloukou will be joining Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' network.

Marinakis is hiring Souloukou as chief exec for his global network, which includes Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

TMW says Marinakis is also in talks to buy Vasco da Gama and is eyeing off Serie B club Sampdoria.

Souloukou's main focus initially will be Forest and she will also be working closely with former Arsenal technical director Edu.

Further, along with Souloukou, Monza chief Francois Modesto is also in talks to join Forest, where he would work with the former. The pair were part of the management team of Olympiacos for two years.

