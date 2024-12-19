Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January

Ex-Roma chief Souloukou step away joining Forest; Monza chief also in talks

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Roma chief Souloukou step away joining Forest; Monza chief also in talks
Ex-Roma chief Souloukou step away joining Forest; Monza chief also in talksAction Plus
Former AS Roma chief exec Lina Souloukou will be joining Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' network.

Marinakis is hiring Souloukou as chief exec for his global network, which includes Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Marinakis is also in talks to buy Vasco da Gama and is eyeing off Serie B club Sampdoria.

Souloukou's main focus initially will be Forest and she will also be working closely with former Arsenal technical director Edu.

Further, along with Souloukou, Monza chief Francois Modesto is also in talks to join Forest, where he would work with the former. The pair were part of the management team of Olympiacos for two years.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Serie BPremier LeagueNottinghamAS RomaMonzaOlympiacos PiraeusVascoRio AveSampdoriaArsenalSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal defender attracts attention of Italian clubs with Arteta wanting to sell
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Ex-Torino coach Juric discussed at Southampton