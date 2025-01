Frosinone midfielder Isak Vural is interesting Atletico Madrid.

Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac reports that Atlético Madrid is showing interest in the 18 year-old.

However, the Spanish giants are currently maintaining a watching brief.

Vural's contract with Frosinone extends until the summer of 2026.

This season, the teen has made 13 appearances in Serie B, four of which have been starts.