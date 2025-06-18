Inzaghi joins CFG as he becomes Palermo coach

Serie B Palermo have named Filippo Inzaghi as new coach.

Inzaghi takes charge after resigning from Pisa just days after leading them to Serie A promotion last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palermo are part of the City Football Group portfolio.

Sicilians Palermo finished eighth in Serie B last season and lost in the first round of the promotion play-offs. Inzaghi has signed a "multi-year" deal with the Rosanero.

Promotion-specialist Inzaghi also oversaw Venezia's promotion from Serie C in 2017, before taking Benevento to Serie A in 2020.