Carlos Volcano
Inzaghi joins CFG as he becomes Palermo coach
Serie B Palermo have named Filippo Inzaghi as new coach.

Inzaghi takes charge after resigning from Pisa just days after leading them to Serie A promotion last season.

Palermo are part of the City Football Group portfolio.

Sicilians Palermo finished eighth in Serie B last season and lost in the first round of the promotion play-offs. Inzaghi has signed a "multi-year" deal with the Rosanero.

Promotion-specialist Inzaghi also oversaw Venezia's promotion from Serie C in 2017, before taking Benevento to Serie A in 2020.

 

