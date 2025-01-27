Alessandro Tulli exclusive: Working twice with Pioli; my teammate Chiellini: Nainggolan's big heart

After learning his trade inside AS Roma's academy, former centre-forward Alessandro Tulli embarked on a 12-year career which took him to the likes of Lecce, Salernitana and Vicenza.

However, speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Tulli says his most memorable time was with Triestina, where his form earned him a €650,000 move from Roma to Lecce. In his time in Serie B, Tulli worked with some of Italy's biggest identities, including Giorgio Chiellini, Stefano Pioli and Pietro Vierchowod.

Advertisement Advertisement

In this exclusive chat, Tulli looks back upon on his career, shares stories about his time with different clubs and gives his thoughts on modern football.

The Most Memorable Moments of His Career

When asked about his best experience as a player, Tulli didn’t hesitate to highlight his time at Triestina:

“The most beautiful experience for me on a personal level was at Triestina. It was a fantastic time, and I remember so much from that period, especially the moment I scored the goal that ensured our survival in the league. Professionally and personally, that was the highlight of my career.”

Playing with Paolo Zanetti at Vicenza

At Vicenza, Tulli had the opportunity to play alongside Paolo Zanetti, now the head coach of Hellas Verona:

“Playing with Paolo was a pleasure. It was my first experience outside of Roma, and I was a young player at the time. Paolo was a strong player with great personality, and I have very positive memories of him. As a coach, he’s doing a fantastic job. Despite challenges like losing key players, Verona is competing well in Serie A, which is a tough league. I wish him and the team the best—I’m sure his future in coaching is very bright.”

Learning from Roberto Donadoni at Livorno

During his time at Livorno, Tulli worked under the legendary Roberto Donadoni. Reflecting on this experience, he said:

“It was a privilege to work with a coach like Roberto. He was extraordinary in every aspect—professional, prepared, and inspiring. I learned so much from him, both as a player and as a person. With his wealth of experience, especially from his time at Milan, I hope he returns to management soon because he deserves it.”

Giorgio Chiellini: From Young Talent to Leader

Tulli also had the chance to play with a young Giorgio Chiellini at Livorno:

“When I played with Giorgio, he was just starting out, but his determination and physical strength stood out immediately. He trained hard, earned his place in the starting lineup, and showed incredible leadership qualities. It was clear he would go on to achieve great things. As a director, I believe he has all the qualities to succeed and continue contributing to Juventus.”

On Salernitana’s Current Struggles

As a former Salernitana player, Tulli expressed his disappointment with the club’s recent form:

“Salernitana is very close to my heart, and I follow them closely. It’s heartbreaking to see the club in this situation. The city, the fans, and the club’s history deserve so much more. My former teammate Breda, who is now the coach, has all the qualities to turn things around. I truly hope they can recover and fight for better objectives.”

Working with Pietro Vierchowod at Triestina

Tulli briefly worked with Italian football legend Pietro Vierchowod during a turbulent season at Triestina. He shared his thoughts on the experience:

“Pietro is a legend, not just in Italian football but globally. Unfortunately, I didn’t have much time with him as a coach because we changed managers frequently due to poor results. Still, I remember him as very detailed and professional, even though it was a tough year for the team.”

Working with Stefano Pioli and Radja Nainggolan

At Piacenza, Tulli worked under Stefano Pioli and played alongside a young Radja Nainggolan. Reflecting on those experiences, he said:

“I worked with Pioli twice—first at Salernitana and later at Piacenza. He’s a fantastic coach and an even better person. Unfortunately, my time at Piacenza was marred by a knee injury, but I still value the experience. His staff was incredibly prepared, and I’m not surprised by his success today.”

On Nainggolan:

“Radja wasn’t just a great player but also a close friend. Even back then, his talent and determination were evident. Despite facing many challenges, he achieved so much in his career. He’s a great person with a big heart, and I’m sure he still has more to give to football.”

Memories of Lecce

One of the standout chapters of Tulli’s career was his time at Lecce, which holds a special place in his heart:

“Lecce was one of the most important and beautiful experiences for me. Adapting initially was difficult, but over time, I grew into my role. My only regret is leaving the club when I was playing well and scoring crucial goals. One unforgettable moment was my goal against Bari, which fans still remind me of to this day.”

As a former Lecce player, Tulli is optimistic about the club’s chances this season:

“Lecce has all the tools to survive. The team is well-organized, with a clear attacking philosophy under Marco. Their passionate fans always support them, and I believe they’ll achieve their objectives this season.”

Life After Football

These days, Alessandro Tulli is focused on coaching and developing young players:

“I run my own academy, where I work with young players on technical skills and coordination. Helping them improve and find joy in football gives me immense satisfaction. Over the past few years, I’ve dedicated myself to this work, and I hope to continue supporting young players in achieving their dreams.”