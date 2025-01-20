Agent reveals Napoli interest in Inter Milan's Esposito brothers - and Lazio captain Zaccagni

Agent Mario Giuffredi admits Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is interested in Inter Milan's Espositio brothers.

Sebastiano Esposito is on-loan this season with Empoli, with Francesco Pio currently in Serie B with Spezia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giuffredi told Televomero: "I spoke to the president, he asked me about two young players. The Esposito brothers? The Esposito brothers (Sebastiano and Francesco Pio) are two players that the president and (sports director Giovanni) Manna have always liked.

"I spoke to the president yesterday because Sebastiano had scored against Inter and Pio had scored a brace in the afternoon, so he renewed his esteem for the two boys."

On Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni, he added: "I don't know if an offer has been made to (Lazio president Claudio) Lotito, I don't think so. However, (Napoli coach Antonio) Conte likes him, that's true. I don't have to set the price, but Lazio does. He plays in the same role that he could do at Napoli, he's an important player who would improve the level of the squad.

"We have never spoken to the player about this transfer possibility, also to avoid creating destabilization during the championship. And because there is no real offer from Napoli."