Lecce chief Trinchera: I almost signed Gyokeres for Cosenza

Lecce sports director Stefano Trinchera has recalled almost signing Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres for Cosenza.

Trinchera was in charge of Cosenza in Serie B between 2017 and 2021 and admits a deal was close for the Swede when he was available from Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled: : "It may seem strange to you, but when I was at Cosenza I was about to take Gyokeres, now with Sporting Lisbon.

"Then however he changed agent and nothing came of it..."

Trinchera also discussed the weekend six-pointer with Venezia.

He said, "I expect a balanced challenge and a highly motivated Lecce, with the desire, on the part of the boys, to show their coach that they want to get out of this situation of a poor standing. It won't be easy, obviously, to overturn what has been done in recent months but I am confident in the team and its potential."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play