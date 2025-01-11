Man Utd, Leicester scouting Spezia striker Esposito

Manchester United are tracking Spezia striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

Esposito is currently on-loan with Serie B Spezia from Inter Milan.

This season, the striker has accounted for nine goals and one assist in 18 appearances, 16 of which have been starts, in Serie B.

Now, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà states that United are watching Esposito.

It is still unclear whether anything concrete has already happened, but it is not impossible that the English giants will make a move in the future.

Leicester City are also said to have Esposito on their radar.

The striker, whose contract with Inter extends until the summer of 2027, will, however, prioritise staying in Italy and trying to settle in at Inter.