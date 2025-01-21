Luca Bittante exclusive: Beautiful Empoli; master Giampaolo; the spark that launched Barella

As he weighs up his next move, Tribalfootball was able to catch up with Luca Bittante and look back at his successful career.

Now 31, the former Italy U20 international fullback tasted Serie A football with Empoli and Cagliari, having originally come through Fiorentina's much-vaunted youth system.

During his time in Serie A and Serie B, Luca worked with some of Italy's best coaches and played alongside many talented teammates. In this exclusive interview Luca, having left Guidonia, reflects on his career, the lessons learned, and the people who shaped his journey.

The Highlights and Challenges of Club Football

You’ve played for several clubs like Empoli, Cagliari, and Salernitana. Which experience stands out as the most beautiful, and which was the most challenging?

Every team I’ve played for has left a significant impact on me, both personally and professionally. If I had to choose, my time at Empoli was the most beautiful. It’s a model club that values long-term planning and hard work, which is reflected in their consistent results year after year.

As for challenges, my stint at Salernitana was particularly tough due to a severe ankle injury that disrupted my journey. It was a difficult period emotionally but taught me invaluable lessons about resilience and mental strength.

Coaching and Player Dynamics

At Empoli, you trained under Marco Giampaolo. How would you describe him as a coach, and what are your thoughts on his return to Serie A?

Giampaolo is a master tactician. His meticulous approach to training, match preparation, and opponent analysis is unmatched. He’s a perfectionist, paying attention to the tiniest details, even during high-intensity matches. His passion for the game is infectious, creating a unique bond within the team and delivering football that fans truly enjoy.

His return to Serie A with Lecce is fantastic for Italian football. A coach of his caliber brings a high standard that the league needs.

At Empoli, you played alongside Piotr Zielinski and Leandro Paredes. How was it playing with them, and what do you think of their performances this season?

It was an honor to play with Zielinski and Paredes. Their talent was evident from the start. They were relentless in training, always striving to improve. That determination has propelled them to where they are today. Watching their performances this season, it’s clear they’ve fulfilled the promise they showed early on.

During your time at Cagliari, you played with a young Nicolò Barella. What was he like back then, and how do you view his development?

Barella was young but incredibly gifted, both technically and physically. At the time, he lacked a bit of emotional maturity and leadership. His loan spell at Como in Serie B was pivotal—it helped him take on more responsibility and evolve into a complete player. Since then, his growth has been phenomenal, and he’s now one of the best in the game.

Memorable Experiences

How would you describe your time at Cagliari?

My time at Cagliari was short but intense. Sharing the locker room with players like Bruno Alves, (Mauricio) Isla, and (Marco) Borriello was incredible. These experiences, though brief, are unforgettable and shaped me as a player.

Your second stint at Empoli saw you play with talented players like Ivan Provedel, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Ismael Bennacer, and Samuele Ricci. What was that experience like, and what do you think of their careers?

Empoli excels at identifying and nurturing talent. My teammates during my second stint—Provedel, Di Lorenzo, Bennacer, and Ricci—were prime examples of this. The club provides an environment where players can learn from their mistakes and grow. Seeing their success now is a testament to Empoli’s philosophy and their hard work.

Insights on Teams and Performances

As a former player of Empoli and Cagliari, what do you think of their performances in Serie A this season?

Empoli has firmly established itself as a consistent performer in Italian football. As for Cagliari, I hope they can overcome their struggles and secure the points needed to achieve safety. Both teams hold a special place in my heart.

As a former Salernitana player, what are your thoughts on their current struggles in Serie B?

After relegation, it’s always tough to rebuild due to structural and technical changes. The key is unity and resilience. I hope they can navigate this challenging phase and lay a foundation for a stronger future.

The Future of Italian Football

What are your thoughts on the Italian national team’s recent performances and its future?

The national team has faced its share of difficulties in recent years, but I believe they are on the right path. With the right guidance and a solid foundation, they have the potential to achieve great things in the future.