Leao hails Coppa triumph: Family atmosphere inside AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Leao hails Coppa triumph: Family atmosphere inside AC Milan
AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao hailed their team spirit after their Coppa Italia rout of Sassuolo.

Milan won 6-1 on Tuesday night, with Leao among the goalscorers.

He later said, “I think everyone played a great game, we were aggressive. We set goals for this season, in this game we showed what we want to do. 

“It’s important. The team is doing well, it’s important to have this family atmosphere among us. 

“We have to think game by game. There’s an important game on Friday, they’re a tough team. We want to win and move up the table.”

