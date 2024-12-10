Stefano Morrone exclusive: My Parma 'home', Mazzone and learning from Grosso

Stefano Morrone admits he regards Parma as his "second home". The former midfielder captained and coached the club and is delighted seeing them back in Serie A.

Morrone, with over 400 appearances as a pro player in Italy, also played for Cosenza, Empoli, Venezia, Palermo, Livorno and Latina, while his coaching career, which began with Parma, has taken him to Brescia, Sassuolo and also Sion in Switzerland.

Advertisement Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Morrone shared insights about his career, the teams he has been part of, and his coaching journey.

PLAYING CAREER

What were the most significant and challenging moments of your career?

“Yes, it's true I have played for different teams, and every experience was beautiful. Of course, Parma was the longest and most intense period, but Palermo and Livorno were also very important experiences for me.”

At Empoli you played alongside a real character in Marcelo Zalayeta...

“Yes, I had the chance to play with Marcelo at Empoli. He was a wonderful striker — very tough and talented. He was a crucial player for us, and his presence on the field was always felt.”

And speaking of characters, you were at Palermo when Maurizio Zamparini was president!

“For me, Palermo is a unique city, and those two years there were very important. We achieved good results during that period. Zamparini was a fantastic president who had a wonderful relationship with the players, making us all feel at home.”

How did you find Chievo and a locker room with Marchegiani, Barzagli, Luciano, Perrotta, Amauri, and Pellissier?

“At Chievo, I spent one year, and it was a really positive experience. I met wonderful players and human beings, and the atmosphere was fantastic. It was a place where you could work in peace.”

And at Chievo you played for Luigi del Neri...

“Yes, I had the pleasure to work with a great coach like Delneri. He was very detail-oriented and highly prepared, always focused on the smallest aspects of the game and our opponents.”

Then with Livorno you worked with one of the greats, Carlos Mazzone...

“Those two years at Livorno were beautiful, and we even qualified for the UEFA Cup during that time. Carlo’s time at Livorno was his last as a coach, and it was fantastic. He was like a myth, a legend for us. I enjoyed every moment of working with him.”

PARMA AND COACHING

Tell us a little about your relationship with Parma...

“Parma is like my second home. I still live there with my family. Becoming the captain of such a historic squad was a proud moment for me, though it also brought more responsibility. The fans and the city are fantastic, and I’ll always cherish my time there.”

At Parma you played for Francesco Guidolin and also alongside Panucci, Bojinov and Crespo...

“Guidolin was an exceptional coach, very detail-oriented and highly prepared. Playing with such talented players taught me a lot, and their support during tough moments was invaluable.”

What about Parma now being back in Serie A?

“I always believed Parma would return to Serie A. They have a great project and philosophy, with a good coach like Pecchia and talented players. Their performances have been strong, even if they’ve missed out on some points they deserved.”

You also had your break in coaching with Parma. But where do you think you have learned the most so far?

“Every experience teaches you something new and helps you grow as a coach. Working as Fabio Grosso’s assistant at Frosinone was particularly important for me. Fabio has a clear philosophy, and I learned a lot from him.”

FORMER CLUBS AND FUTURE

How do you think Empoli and Venezia are traveling in Serie A this season?

“Empoli is having a great season with a solid structure and clear philosophy. Venezia, on the other hand, has some very talented young players and a coach like Di Francesco, who is guiding them well. They’re playing without fear and delivering excellent performances.”

And what about the future, Stefano? You're currently coaching in Ternana's youth system?

“I’m very happy at Ternana. The club provides excellent support, and we’ve created a fantastic group. It’s been a rewarding experience so far.

“My focus is on becoming a better coach without setting boundaries or putting pressure on myself. I’m ambitious and excited about what the future holds.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play