Mirabelli: Ex-Juventus captain Bonucci has Conte-like coaching characteristics

Padova sports chief Massimiliano Mirabelli is happy seeing Leonardo Bonucci join the Italy U20 coaching staff.

The former Juventus captain is making his first move into coaching.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mirabelli, who pushed to sign Bonucci for AC Milan, told TMW: "His character, having already been the captain of his teams often and willingly, had great ability in relating to his teammates, with the managers, with the whole environment that surrounded him. But above all, he was really attentive to all the details.

"He had his head, he was not the classic player who switched off once training was over. He was always on the ball. As a characteristic, I think he could be very similar to Antonio Conte, who was always on the ball and always thought of the good of the team.

"He has to learn to see things from the other side. He will put himself on the other side of the fence to understand all the dynamics that exist since he is no longer a player. He made the right choice, starting the journey as a collaborator with the Under 20s, he will gain experience, times and ways of training. And little by little he will have his opportunities in my opinion. The important thing is the journey, which must not go wrong, in my opinion he has everything to become an important coach."