Tribal Football
Most Read
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Three young Man Utd youngsters seen in training ahead of Fenerbahce clash
Senior Man Utd scout watches Napoli star pair at Empoli

Mirabelli: Ex-Juventus captain Bonucci has Conte-like coaching characteristics

Carlos Volcano
Mirabelli: Ex-Juventus captain Bonucci has Conte-like coaching characteristics
Mirabelli: Ex-Juventus captain Bonucci has Conte-like coaching characteristicsTribalfootball
Padova sports chief Massimiliano Mirabelli is happy seeing Leonardo Bonucci join the Italy U20 coaching staff.

The former Juventus captain is making his first move into coaching.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mirabelli, who pushed to sign Bonucci for AC Milan, told TMW: "His character, having already been the captain of his teams often and willingly, had great ability in relating to his teammates, with the managers, with the whole environment that surrounded him. But above all, he was really attentive to all the details.

"He had his head, he was not the classic player who switched off once training was over. He was always on the ball. As a characteristic, I think he could be very similar to Antonio Conte, who was always on the ball and always thought of the good of the team.

"He has to learn to see things from the other side. He will put himself on the other side of the fence to understand all the dynamics that exist since he is no longer a player. He made the right choice, starting the journey as a collaborator with the Under 20s, he will gain experience, times and ways of training. And little by little he will have his opportunities in my opinion. The important thing is the journey, which must not go wrong, in my opinion he has everything to become an important coach."

Mentions
Serie ABonucci LeonardoJuventusPadovaAC MilanSerie BFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ambrosini: AC Milan fans must be ready to see Maldini in Juventus or Inter Milan shirt
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot
Sassuolo chief Carnaveli opens door to selling Juventus target Berardi