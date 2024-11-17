Inzaghi convinced Atalanta can make title push

Pisa coach Pippo Inzaghi can see Atalanta making a serious title challenge this season.

The AC Milan great sees the race for the Scudetto being amongst several teams this term.

Inzaghi told Sky Italia: "This year the fight at the top is really balanced.

"Napoli has an advantage because, in addition to having a very strong team and a great coach, they don't play in European cups.

"Obviously there are the usual rivals like Inter and Juventus, but there could also be a surprise like Atalanta who can play for the Scudetto, also taking advantage of a fan base that can give an extra push."