Cremonese target Nicola and prepare for Palermo (& CFG) battle over Balotelli

Cremonese are seeking to hire Davide Nicola as new coach.

The newly-promoted Serie A outfit are seeking a new coach after the departure of Giovanni Stroppa.

TMW says Cremonese management want to bring in Nicola, who has just left Cagliari after guiding the Sardinians to Serie A safety last season.

Cremonese are also targeting Genoa striker Mario Balotelli, though they're not alone. Palermo are also keen, where Pippo Inzaghi has just been appointed coach.

Interestingly, Palermo are now part of the City Football Group stable, which would mean a reconnection with Manchester City for Balotelli.