Inter Milan loanee Esposito delighted with progress at Spezia

Paul Vegas
Spezia striker Francesco Pio Esposito is delighted with his progress this season.

The Italy U21 forward is on-loan at Spezia from Inter Milan.

“It’s been an amazing start to the season, but I’m always focused on working hard every day," he said.

"There’s still a lot to improve.

"Scoring in Castellammare was a surreal experience.

“For a moment, when the ball hit the net, I struggled to process what was happening.

“Inside, I was thrilled, but I could feel the silence of the stadium. It felt almost like I was hurting myself.

“For me, it was a full-circle moment, as I had watched those games from the stands as a child. To score in front of the fans, who have supported me for so long, was very special.”

