Sampdoria welcome Evani, Lombardo and Mancini in fresh coaching shake-up

Serie B Sampdoria have named former player Alberico Evani as new coach.

Samp have moved to bring in their old heroes to rebuild the club.

After the dismissal of Leonardo Semplici, Evani has been appointed as coach, another former star, Attilio Lombardo, his assistant.

Angelo Gregucci has joined the coaching staff, while Roberto Mancini is also getting involved.

The former Italy coach will act as an advisor, though won't work to a contract, says Sky Italia. Mancini wants to keep himself open to returning to coaching, but also is eager to help his old club.

Samp currently sit third from bottom on the Serie B table.