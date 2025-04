Inter Milan secure Esposito to new deal

Exciting Inter Milan prospect Francesco Pio Esposito has signed a new contract.

The young striker is currently on-loan at Serie B Spezia from Inter Milan this season.

Inter have announced Esposito has now signed a new deal to 2030.

The 19 year-old is an Italy U21 international and has been on-loan with Spezia for the past two seasons.

Esposito has been with Inter since the U14s.