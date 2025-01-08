Nico Pulzetti exclusive: Pioli, Italiano and enjoying Livorno's golden era

Nico Pulzetti admits he has a special relationship with fallen former Serie A club, Livorno.

The former midfielder, now 40, spent four years with a Livorno that was full of characters - including outspoken ex-president Aldo Spinelli. It was a time that Pulzetti agrees was a 'golden era' for the club, which are now rebuilding in Serie D.

Along with Livorno, Pulzetti also spent five years with Bologna and also had time with the likes of Verona and Padova.

Now in charge of Serie D Calvi Noale, Pulzetti spoke with Tribalfootball.com about his career, his coaching journey and those days with Livorno.

Early career and memorable experiences

“A beautiful and, at the same time, difficult experience was at Livorno. It was my first taste of Serie A, but we were relegated to Serie B the following year. However, we were strong enough to return to Serie A quickly.

“Livorno is the club I played for the most, and my memories are a mix of beautiful and challenging moments.

“But the most prestigious club I played for was Bologna. The fans there were wonderful and supported us through every moment, making it my most cherished experience.”

Working with Gian Piero Ventura at Verona and Bari

“Ventura came to Hellas after the club fired (Massimo) Ficcadenti during my last year there. You could immediately see he was a great coach. He fixed several issues with the squad, and we performed well under him, even though we lost in the play-offs.

“I later joined him at Bari for six months. Ventura was ahead of his time, implementing strategies 10-15 years ago that many coaches are trying to adopt now. For me, he was one of the best, and I learned a lot from him.”

Playing with Vincenzo Italiano

“I played with Vincenzo for a year and a half at Verona, and we even shared a room during training camps. On the field, he was tough, constantly pushing us to perform our best, especially young players like me. Off the field, he was calm and polite. As a coach, Italiano has achieved great results wherever he’s gone. He’s adapted his tactics to suit his players, something not all coaches do. This season at Bologna, he’s demonstrated his ability to evolve by changing formations to get the best out of his squad.”

Livorno’s golden era

“That team was full of great players. I joined when I was very young and became a regular in my first year. Despite relegation, the club kept its core players, and we quickly returned to Serie A. It was a special time for Livorno and its fans.”

Working with Stefano Pioli at Chievo and Bologna

“I was initially worried when Pioli came to Bologna, as my experience with him at Chievo wasn’t great. But he gave me opportunities, and I played regularly until I got injured during a crucial part of the season. Pioli was meticulous, always focused on the smallest details, which made him a fantastic coach.”

Reflections on Bologna’s current season

“In Serie A, they’re doing well despite a tough start. They’re in contention for European competitions next season. In the Champions League, with the new format, they’ve faced tougher, more experienced opponents. I think the old format might have suited them better, but they’re still showing promise.”

Leonardo Spinazzola at Siena and young talent

“Leonardo was very talented, fast, and a key player for us, even at a young age. I didn’t expect him to have such an incredible career because he wasn’t physically strong at the time. Despite recent injuries, he remains a top player, and I wish him all the best in regaining his form.”

Verona’s struggles this season

“The relegation battle is very tight, with teams separated by just a few points. Verona’s defensive issues are a big problem. I hope they can strengthen in the January transfer window and avoid relegation. The fans and the club deserve better.”

Coaching journey and ambitions

“My first coaching experience was at Montebelluna, where I retired as a player to take over as coach. Later, I joined Calvi Noale, where we achieved significant progress, finishing second in my second year. I then moved to Riccione, but challenges off the field made the job difficult.

“After being let go, I returned to Calvi Noale and led the team to a Serie D promotion. I’m ambitious and aim to coach at the highest levels, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

Serie A predictions

“I’d love to see Atalanta win the league. They’ve been playing fantastic football for years, and this could be their moment. It would be a great story for Italian football to see a team outside the traditional powerhouses win the title. Fiorentina, too, are having an impressive season. Both teams are shining examples of what good football looks like.”